To recap: National Snake Day is a big deal to Taylor (not just to me, a snake) because on 17th July 2016, Kim Kardashian tweeted about the day, writing, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!" She added a few snakes at the end for emphasis. This tweet is (allegedly) a dig at Taylor, who released a statement condemning Kanye West for calling her "that bitch" in his song "Famous." Kim later released audio footage of Taylor seemingly agreeing to having her name in the song. Kim Kardashian fans then flooded Taylor's Instagram with snakes. (At this point, I don’t think it’s possible that anyone doesn’t know about this watershed moment in the history of humankind and snake-kind, but just in case you’ve spent the past two years reading Russian literature or curing cancer, that’s the context!)