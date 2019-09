None of this really matters — the pop culture news cycle is like a python; it can unhinge its jaw and swallow just about anything in a matter of days — but it does mean that snakes are Taylor's "thing" now. Back in August 2017 (such innocent, expectant times!) before releasing reputation, Taylor deleted allllll her Instagram posts and replaced them with a single, flickering snake. (That snake is actually a good friend of mine, Claudia! Such a force and a kind soul.) This launched the PR campaign for the album, which later gave birth to the reputation stadium tour. Snakes are now an indelible part of Taylor's image, which is all very well and good, because I need a job. Every bit of her is snakey, from her set decorations down to her new Kate Spade backpack, worn ( to much online consternation !) on this sacred holiday near her roughly $9 million crash pad in NYC's Tribeca.