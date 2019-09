We also learn a lot more about the girls’ murders , and how the town is handling the details of their deaths. At the barber shop, Det. Richard is told by his Colonel Sanders-looking friend that much of the town’s reaction to the murders is rooted in superstition. The flowers being left out on Ann Nash’s memorial? They’re being left there as an offering to protect the rest of the town's children. The townspeople also went and physically removed every single rock from the creek after word got out that Ann’s body had been hung up on a clothes line using them. They smashed every rock, hoping to ward off whatever evil had led to the girl’s death. In a flashback, we also see that Ann’s teeth were also removed like Natalie’s. Both sets of teeth were removed with pliers, specifically household pliers. Like Ann’s family, we learn that Natalie’s family also keeps to themselves. Both the Nash and Keene families are considered outsiders in the town, and their daughters didn’t conform to the girlish ways of the other girls like, say, Amma. The smaller inconsistencies in their supposedly linked murders (Ann found at her kill site in the woods, Natalie propped up “like a doll” in the middle of town) continue to frustrate Richard.