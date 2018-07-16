It’s the day of Natalie Keene’s funeral, and the Preaker-Crellin home is full of jubilant sunlight, yet burdened with a still sombreness. The only person who seems unaffected by the situation is Amma, who stands around, bored, shining the clean white floors of her creepy dollhouse. The family eats breakfast together (the first time they ever resemble a family), but the situation is fraught from the moment Camille walks in the room. Adora immediately starts touching and smoothing Camille's dress, critiquing the way it fits. Amma chimes in, “curvy!”, admiring her half-sister’s almost rebellious body compared to her and her mother’s own tall, thin silhouettes. The dimly-lit kitchen is also where we see our first sharp object of the episode: a long, glistening knife. Camille reaches for it to cut an apple — Adora immediately interferes and hands the utensil to their housekeeper, Gayla (Emily Nancy), who knowingly accepts it. She also collects all the other knives from around the kitchen and tidily locks them up in a drawer. They must know about Camille.