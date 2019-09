The Most Perplexing, Disappointing & Surprising Emmy Snubs

What does it mean if your favourite show doesn't receive an Emmy nomination ? Does it mean that you, a person of taste, must immediately abandon ship to another show crowned worthy by the Television Academy? Of course not. Like all awards shows, the Emmys recognise quality achieved through critical consensus — but they don't determine the value a show or performance can have to an individual. Or at least that's what we're telling ourselves now that the 2018 Emmy nominations were announced and some of our favourite shows and performances failed to make the cut.