The Most Perplexing, Disappointing & Surprising Emmy Snubs

What does it mean if your favorite show doesn't receive an Emmy nomination? Does it mean that you, a person of taste, must immediately abandon ship to another show crowned worthy by the Television Academy? Of course not. Like all awards shows, the Emmys recognize quality achieved through critical consensus — but they don't determine the value a show or performance can have to an individual. Or at least that's what we're telling ourselves now that the 2018 Emmy nominations were announced and some of our favorite shows and performances failed to make the cut.
In terms of snubs, 2018 is a remarkable year for the Emmys. After eight years, the Television Academy has kicked its persistent Modern Family habit. For the first time in the sitcom's history, it failed to receive an Emmy nomination. One would think that the absence of Modern Family would have opened up space for Netflix's One Day at a Time, but alas. One Day at a Time remains another one this year's most surprising (and disappointing) snubs.
These are the shows we were really expecting — or hoping — to see on the list of nominations.