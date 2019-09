Friday The 13th Will Be A Hotbed Of Astrological Activity — Should We All Just Stay Home?

If you really can't shake the idea that Friday the 13th is intrinsically linked to bad luck , take comfort in knowing that it'll coincide with the partial solar eclipse this time around. According to astrologer and psychic medium Natalia Kuna's site , solar eclipses (whether they're total or partial) can usher in periods of change or upheaval, but they usually have a net positive effect on our lives. So, even if you get stuck on a delayed train or stub the same toe multiple times on Friday, you're probably going to finish the day on a high note — or at least not a terribly low one.