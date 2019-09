It's almost the one-year anniversary of Dickon Tarly (Tom Hopper) stealing our hearts on Game Of Thrones , and he's celebrating by doing something even more adorable: becoming a dad. Again. The actor, who made a splash when he appeared in episode 4 of season 7 of the series as the brother of everyone's favourite Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Laura Hopper, have welcomed their second child. While Hopper's behaviour was less than kind on the show, he's nothing but an adoring father IRL, posting several emotional photos of his newborn baby girl, Truly Rose Hopper, as well as some family shots with his wife and son, Freddie.