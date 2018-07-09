It's almost the one-year anniversary of Dickon Tarly (Tom Hopper) stealing our hearts on Game Of Thrones, and he's celebrating by doing something even more adorable: becoming a dad. Again. The actor, who made a splash when he appeared in episode 4 of season 7 of the series as the brother of everyone's favorite Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), revealed on Instagram that he and his wife, Laura Hopper, have welcomed their second child. While Hopper's behavior was less than kind on the HBO show, he's nothing but an adoring father IRL, posting several emotional photos of his newborn baby girl, Truly Rose Hopper, as well as some family shots with his wife and son, Freddie.
Advertisement
"So my amazing wife @laurahopperhops gave birth to our second beautiful child," the first post reads. "Welcome to the world, our baby daughter, Truly Rose Hopper. Weighing 8lb 1oz. Family bed times just got even more cozy." (I wonder when Truly and True Kardashian will meet up to have a very honest play date.)
He then went on to open up about the birthing experience not just with Truly, but also his older son Freddie, making sure to give thanks for the English healthcare system.
"I feel like the luckiest guy on earth," the second post begins. "There is no feeling like the skin on skin i’ve had with our beautiful children after their births. An immediate and unique bonding process that is the most beautiful of moments to experience as a parent. Their hearts beating next to yours for the first time, and your body warmth keeping them comfortable and secure. A true blessing to be able to give and it’s nature at its finest."
I feel like the luckiest guy on earth. There is no feeling like the skin on skin i’ve had with our beautiful children after their births. An immediate and unique bonding process that is the most beautiful of moments to experience as a parent. Their hearts beating next to yours for the first time, and your body warmth keeping them comfortable and secure. A true blessing to be able to give and it’s nature at its finest. I feel so lucky to have had this experience with both our babies straight after they were born. Memories that I will treasure forever. ❤️ Thank you #nhs for giving us the best possible birthing experiences and care for both our babies ?
"I feel so lucky to have had this experience with both our babies straight after they were born. Memories that I will treasure forever," the post concludes. "Thank you #nhs for giving us the best possible birthing experiences and care for both our babies."
Baes with babies — what more is worth celebrating?
Advertisement