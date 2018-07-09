Who Is Camille's Father In Sharp Objects?

Here's something we can promise: Camille's father's identity won't be some massive plot twist. His identity remains a mystery throughout the book, and the show will most likely follow in the same vein. After all, who he is doesn't matter – but his absence does. Adora holds Camille's rebellious personality against her, and the way Camille's birth affected her life. In terms of genetics and personality, Camille is an "other" in the Crellin household. As a result, she's the only person able to uncover them for who they are.