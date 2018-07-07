Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Expand Their Midwest Obsession To A Pro-Trump Town

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Stories gave fans a look into the Kardashian-Wests’ Fourth of July celebration earlier this week, and it was clear that they were very much not in California for the holiday. It looked like the family spent their Independence Day soaking up the sun by a lush, gorgeous lake, enjoying some cocktails (huckleberry vodka lemonade, anyone?) and having some fun wakesurfing and water sliding.
But some sleuthing courtesy of television station KTVB in Boise, ID took a closer look and actually suggested that the Kardashian-West family chose Lake Coeur d’Alene in Northern Idaho as their holiday destination. An investigation from TMZ further revealed that the family rented out a $1.85 million cabin by the lake that has recently been frequented by other high-profile celebs like Adam Levine and Harry Styles.
The family vacation might be all wrapped up by now (Kardashian’s Insta shows her back in the gym, presumably in SoCal), but their trip makes it look more and more like the next big celebrity trend is…rural America?
Maybe it’s a side effect of living in the era of Donald Trump, or maybe it’s places that are the total opposite of Hollywood that are drawing celebrity attention — like the rural and remote Coeur d’Alene, which saw over 66% of its population vote for Trump in 2016. After sparking controversy for expressing explicitly pro-Trump views interspersed between watered-down philosophical platitudes on Twitter, West himself made a high-profile retreat to Wyoming and Montana to produce his latest works, including Ye and the five weekly albums he’s released since.
West has argued that he’s speaking his mind to speak for “the people” (although how effective a spokesperson he is remains in question). It appears that Kardashian, while not a Trump supporter, is willing to step in the ring and meet with the president for, in her opinion, the greater good. Perhaps they’re convinced the rural Midwest is where “the people” are located — it fits quite neatly into the conservative, picturesque image of “real America” that they seem to be embracing, be it as a trend, artistic inspiration, or political identity.
