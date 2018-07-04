Tessa Thompson's Beauty Evolution Is One For The Books

Sure, Ariana Grande is engaged to an SNL cast member and Drake has a son, but most people would say it's Tessa Thompson who's having a record year. Not only did she make a reappearance in the TV version of her breakout film Dear White People, but she also stole the spotlight as a member of nomination-worthy ensembles in Westworld, Annihilation, and Boots Riley's summer hit Sorry To Bother You.
But even when Thompson steps out of her eclectic roster of characters, it's her real-life personality that tends to grab people's attention — especially when it comes to her statement-making fashion and beauty choices. Now, with all eyes on her, there's no better time to walk through Thompson's impressive Hollywood transformation, from a fresh-faced actress to a bold boundary-breaking star. Check it out, ahead.