We live in a world of TV excess, and Netflix has gotten a little gluttonous about it. The streaming site is bloated with good television — and it's not just that there's a lot of content. It's that the content is too long. Free from the confines of network scheduling, Netflix episodes can run as long as a small movie. 13 Reasons Why season 2 was a full thirteen hours! Bingeing television is wonderful, but the going gets tough when the episodes take as long as a short flight.
Enter: The Comedy Lineup, one of Netflix's newest Originals. The show arranges itself like a comedy club lineup: Each comic gets 15 minutes on stage, and there are only eight comedians. Binge the entire series — which, mind you, will grow later this year — and it will only take you two hours. This is gateway drug comedy, low commitment and easygoing. It's, for lack of a better term, summertime comedy.
Plus, Netflix appears to have struck gold with the format. (Even though the series cost a pretty penny — Paste reported that each comic earned around $26,000 for their efforts.) With just 15 minutes, comics jettison the material they don't need, skipping ahead to the important work. The result is sleek, fun, unapologetic comedy.
The comics featured in part one are: Sam Jay, Tim Dillon, Michelle Buteau, Ian Karmel, Jak Knight, Sabrina Jalees, Taylor Tomlinson, and Phil Wang. Ahead, a short briefer on each comic.