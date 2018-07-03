Your Handy Guide To Netflix's Newest Most Bingeable Show

We live in a world of TV excess, and Netflix has gotten a little gluttonous about it. The streaming site is bloated with good television — and it's not just that there's a lot of content. It's that the content is too long. Free from the confines of network scheduling, Netflix episodes can run as long as a small movie. 13 Reasons Why season 2 was a full thirteen hours! Bingeing television is wonderful, but the going gets tough when the episodes take as long as a short flight.