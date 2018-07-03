Jay-Z Is In Ultimate Holiday Dad Mode

Jay-Z may keep things suave and swanky on stage, but when it comes time for vacation, he's still a dad at heart. He and Beyoncé, currently in the middle of their OTR II tour, took a pit stop in Cannes to chill out with daughter Blue Ivy (and possibly recover from getting stuck on a platform during their recent concert). Beyoncé uploaded a bunch of vacation snaps to Instagram, and it's safe to say this is one photo album we'd never get bored of flipping through. It has shots of the couple, a family photo (minus the twins), and even a fun, mesmerising boomerang.
Advertisement
The first slideshow shows an off-duty Jay-Z kicking back with Queen B, as well a shot of the parents and Blue Ivy that could double as album art. Those smiles!
Beyoncé also captured a fun candid of her wrangling the fam for the perfect boat pic.
And then there's this boomerang of the parents getting ready to pose for a photo that captures them in a wonderfully natural (or is it?) and actually intimate moment.
Vacation can't last forever, since the two are due in Cologne, Germany today to continue their tour, but there's nothing a like a little R&R to keep these world-class entertainers refreshed and inspired.
Advertisement