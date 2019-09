Jay-Z Is In Ultimate Vacation Dad Mode

Jay-Z may keep things suave and swanky on stage, but when it comes time for vacation, he's still a dad at heart. He and Beyoncé, currently in the middle of their OTR II tour , took a pit stop in Cannes to chill out with daughter Blue Ivy (and possibly recover from getting stuck on a platform during their recent concert). Beyoncé uploaded a bunch of vacation snaps to Instagram, and it's safe to say this is one photo album we'd never get bored of flipping through. It has shots of the couple, a family photo ( minus the twins ), and even a fun, mesmerizing boomerang.