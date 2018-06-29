Ariana Grande's Custom Pete Davidson Merch Is 100% The Most

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have a knack for dressing up. Sometimes they wear Harry Potter costumes (Ari's a Slytherin, obvi), and other times they sport tiny bags and darling metal hair clips while drinking coffee and strutting around NYC. But no outfit has quite compared to Grande's latest: a custom-made pink sweater plastered with the Saturday Night Live comedian's face. Some couples wear their love on their sleeves, and others, well, they wear it smack-dab in the middle of their chests for their 122 million followers to see.
Grande made the big reveal on her Instagram Stories Thursday night while promoting the merchandise for her new album, Sweetener, which is out everywhere on 17th August. Much like the jumpers she's slinging online, the cotton-blend pastel piece looks cosy as hell.
Is the photo, with its puppy filter and smiling Davidson, completely extra? Yes, 100%. Does it exude as much Big Dick Energy (BDE) as Davidson allegedly does? Also, yes. (I mean, probably? I'll take Ari's word.) Is there a possibility these lovebirds are just trolling fans who seem obsessed with their relationship? Sure, but I couldn't care less. These snapshots of Pariana's life together are refreshingly pure in a world filled with so much confusion and despair.
Clothing is far from the only way the (maybe) new couple showcases their affection, though. Over the past couple of months, both Davidson and Grande have been spotted with new ink on their fingers, necks, arms, and hands — all of which seem to hold a special or secret meaning.
But before these two run off and get any more tattoos (as much as we love them), might we suggest Davidson first go and make his own sweater with Grande's face on it? It's a bit less permanent and will still leave us saying, to quote "The No Tears Left to Cry" singer, "H2GKMO" ("Honest to God, knock me out").
