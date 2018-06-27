Here's What The Real Housewives Of New York Cast Hates Most About Filming

While talking about the past is bad, seeing your co-stars’ talking head interviews is even worse. Case in point, Mortimer’s experience watching Sonja Morgan’s many confessionals during 2017’s season 9. “When I saw what [she] said about me, my family sort of, the way I came back to New York. [That] I didn’t have a pot to piss in,” Mortimer, who joined RHONY last year following a Palm Beach arrest, began, “Oh, girl, I was so mad. It is really, really tough.”