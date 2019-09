Riverdale Is Getting A Making A Murderer Spin Next Season

At the end of season 2 of Riverdale, Archie finally realises that moustache-twirling mobster Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) really is a very bad man. (The murders, money laundering, and associations with men named "Papa Poutine" did not tip Archie off, apparently.) Unfortunately for the newly-minted school president, going up against his girlfriend's daddy was a bad idea. Instead of Archie delivering an impassioned speech as Mr. Prez during the school's assembly, he is dragged away by the Hiram-controlled Sheriff for a murder he did not commit.