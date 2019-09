TV Shows You Need To Binge Watch This Summer

For some, the quintessential summer involves trips to the beach, sipping icy beverages by the pool, and finally bathing in much-missed sunshine. (Just wear SPF, please.) All of this is well and good, especially if you've spent months desperately waiting for the temperature to crack 20 degrees. Yet there's no reason why you have to spend all summer outdoors. Sometimes "summer vibes" means giving yourself permission to just veg, even if you do so in the dark cave that is your home.