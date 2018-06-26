The Getty Family Is Still Rich, Still Hates Your Obsession With Their Family

The Gettys as charitable and politically engaged may be the truth of who this family is, but for for many watching from the outside, the kidnapping drama will be the first thing to come to mind when they think about this American dynasty. All the Money in the World and Trust may tell a story that's great for drama, but in doing so, they can't illustrate the entire scope of a constantly evolving family — one that, right now, is fighting for justice for many marginalised people.