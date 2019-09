Who Inherited The Getty Fortune?

As for Getty's 26 descendants: They spent the next long while arguing vehemently about the division of the massive family trust . After Getty's death, Gordon Getty, the fourth son, was named the sole trustee of the family fortune. That decision was overturned in 1985 following a lawsuit brought up by Gordon's nieces, who accused him of violating the trust's terms. The change allowed the branches of the family to each oversee their own share of the trust. Gordon, John Paul Jr., and the three daughters of George Getty were income beneficiaries – they could spend the money they received from the trust (about $100 million a year for Gordon and John Paul Jr., and $35 million each for the daughters). The rest of the family remained remaindermen; they had to wait until the death of the last Getty son to collect principal.