Westworld Is Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande — & I Am Cazzie David

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season finale of Westworld.
Last night, Westworld shivered the TV world's timbers with its epic, epic finale. There were harsh glances! There were swords! There was probably a gun! Thandie Newton snarled! Evan Rachel Wood looked a little dazed, like she'd just taken a nap!
At least I think that's what happened. I stopped watching Westworld around episode three. Dinner ran long one Sunday and, clambering into bed, the prospect of watching Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) moan about "the beauty in this world" just seemed painful. So, I put it off till tomorrow. Then, on Monday, I also didn't feel like watching it! And on Tuesday, too! I released the part of me that wanted to be a Westworld viewer, and now, I feel like Cazzie David.
A little background: David, daughter of Larry David, dated Pete Davidson for two years. They were the kind of C-list couple so dedicated to one another that they just seemed like they'd get married. They broke up earlier this year (the timing of the breakup is disputable). Then, Davidson launched into a frenzied relationship with Ariana Grande. People are obsessed with Davidson and Grande's zealous little 'ship. Oh, and then they got engaged.
Meanwhile, David didn't care. She was on a safari, y'all. Most recently, she was riding a bike in a bikini. When it comes to Westworld, I am Cazzie David.