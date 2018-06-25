At least I think that's what happened. I stopped watching Westworld around episode three. Dinner ran long one Sunday and, clambering into bed, the prospect of watching Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) moan about "the beauty in this world" just seemed painful. So, I put it off till tomorrow. Then, on Monday, I also didn't feel like watching it! And on Tuesday, too! I released the part of me that wanted to be a Westworld viewer, and now, I feel like Cazzie David.