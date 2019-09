American Woman Subtly Retires The Cougar Trope Forever

When Bonnie points out how young Masha is for Steve to date, the first words out of his mouth are, “Spare me the smartass attitude, I’m not going to feel bad about this.” That’s because society has said since the Stone Age that it’s okay for middle-aged-and-older men to date much-younger women. The kind of women whose lives are just starting. That is the basis of everything from Lolita and The First Wives Club to one of The Bold Type’s best ships (Poor, poor complicated #Suttard). Of course Steve doesn’t feel bad about sleeping with a woman who is seemingly young enough to be his daughter.