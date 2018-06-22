American Woman Subtly Retires The Cougar Trope Forever

But that isn’t Adam’s response. Rather, he adorably explains he hails from Nebraska, and women never make the first move there. He doesn’t even mention Bonnie’s age. Instead, Adam says he’s not sorry at all that Bonnie’s marriage is falling apart and kisses her passionately. The likely possibility of Bonnie being older than Adam proves to be a non-issue that no one even brings up. The best way to prove an obsolete trope, like the “cougar” construct, is obsolete is by not even dealing with it.