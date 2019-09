As every trailer, headline, and Kyle Richards interview has confirmed, Steve is most certainly cheating on Bonnie, as Richards' father had done to her mom Kathleen, whom the RHOBH star shares with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. With Bonnie being Tough Bonnie, the outing of Steve's infidelity obviously means the Nolans are headed for a split. There will be no quiet acceptance of blatant husbandly disrespect here. This is what leads us to the real heart of the bubbly period piece: What happens when the life you know is completely turned upside-down? After all, it’s not like kept woman Bonnie, who doesn't even possess a checkbook, is only losing the plush, head-in-the-sand life Steve afforded her. No, the 1970s were an era of countrywide flux, where women’s rights, cultural mores, and national expectations were all subject to immediate, unexpected, jarring change.