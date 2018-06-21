If you aren't super familiar with crystals and their associated energies, you might assume that it's also useful to have the birthstones for June, July, and August on hand, too. According to Hanekamp, these stones actually have little to no spiritual value for the solstice specifically — but there is one slight exception. "I don’t pay too too much attention to them. That being said, ruby is great for the summer because it [represents] life and heat," she says. "In the summertime, we’re outside, walking around so much more and we’re more in our bodies, and ruby is a great stone for exemplifying that."