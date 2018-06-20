Content creators who work or have previously worked under the 21st Century Fox umbrella are calling out Fox News for its reporting of the separation of families that is happening at the United States border.
The criticism comes from the fact that Fox News, a right-leaning media outlet, does not condemn a new directive which separates children from parents seeking asylum in the United States.
Family Guy and American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane previously spoke out on Twitter about Fox News and their alleged bias towards Donald Trump's policies.
"In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe shit, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company," MacFarlane, who previously called out Harvey Weinstein in a "joke" prior to the producer's #MeToo reckoning, wrote on Twitter.
Replying to a tweet about Fox News reporter Laura Ingraham likening the child detention centres to "summer camp," Modern Family creator Steve Levitan wrote that he agreed with MacFarlane:
"Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for."
Modern Family airs on ABC, but is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.
According to Deadline, Levitan will not renew his just-expired overall deal with 20th Century Fox. Levitan added in a series of tweets on Twitter:
"Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career - so many amazing people there who share the concerns about @FoxNews but aren’t in the position to speak out."
"I have no problem with fact-based conservatism (such as WSJ), but @FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion."
"I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere."
Director Paul Feig, whose films Spy and The Heat fall under the 20th Century Fox umbrella, wrote:
"I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children."
Love producer Apatow, who previously created television series like The Ben Stiller Show for Fox, echoed the sentiments of his frequent collaborator Feig in his own tweet.
"Who is next? Fox movies and TV is Fox News. All controlled by the same family with the ability to adjust their editorial position about kidnapping children and holding them for ransom."
