These Companies Have Cut Ties with Laura Ingraham

When Fox News host Laura Ingraham publicly mocked Parkland survivor David Hoggs on Twitter, the high school senior called on Ingraham's top 12 advertisers to pull their ads from her show, The Ingraham Angle.
On Wednesday, Ingraham shared an article on Twitter from The Daily Wire which referred to Hoggs as a "Gun Rights Provocateur" and stated he had been rejected from four colleges. She has since tweeted a public apology, in which she invited Hoggs to return to her show to engage in "productive discussion" on the topic of gun control.
Less than 12 hours after Hoggs's call to action, Rachael Ray's pet food company Nutrish announced its decision to remove its ads from Ingraham's program with more following suit. Here is a list of the companies pulling their ads from her program.