The True Story Behind Seth MacFarlane’s Famous Harvey Weinstein Joke

Barth shared her account with Ronan Farrow in his exhaustive report for The New Yorker published on Tuesday. Barth told Farrow that Weinstein had invited her to a business meeting at the Peninsula hotel. When she reached his room, he had ordered Champagne and sushi. “Barth said that, in the conversation that followed, he alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed,” Farrow wrote of the encounter the actress described to him. Weinstein asked what would happen if they had some Champagne, and he took his clothes off so she could give him a massage. Barth says she refused.