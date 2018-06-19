The Cutest Duos At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Watching the kids of Stranger Things preen for the camera at this year’s MTV Movies & TV Awards, I understand, finally, how my mother must’ve felt watching me at prom. I felt a surge of (probably misplaced) parental pride. How cute they all look! How glamorous!
By now, the kids of Stranger Things are seasoned experts in the art of the red carpet. They know how to pose for perfectly candid photos and seem like one happy family. Ultimately, they know red carpets are as much a performance as the movies and TV shows for which their characters are nominated.
