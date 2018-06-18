In his conversation with Juliet in the moments before the tragedy, he acknowledges that she's seen through his act. She's aware that he isn't the nice, faithful, generous man he's been pretending to be for the real world. What he doesn't know, however, is that after he left the room, she found his data profile from the park, which Ford had handed to him earlier that night. (The fact that he was keeping it in a copy of Slaughterhouse Five is just too perfect for words.) She not only suspects he's a bad man — she knows for sure. (A closer look at his profile shows that he has a rare personality type, and displays paranoid, and persecutory subtypes, as well as a propensity towards delusions.)