Fatherhood is a theme we find again in relation to Ford and Maeve. The latter is still hanging on for dear life, and her chances are growing slimmer by the second. Prompted by the evil tech guy who butchered Maeve, Hale has had Clementine programmed with the lines of Maeve's code that enable her to control other hosts . If it works, then Delos can turn her into a host-killing machine without lifting a finger, and Hale will have no more need for Maeve. Ford knows this, because Bernard sees the demonstration of Clementine's abilities, and so he directs Bernard to Maeve's side, where she can search his mind for a message Ford left there. Ford's relationship to Maeve has never been as clear as his love/hate attitude towards Dolores. But as it turns out, there is a deep connection there. In a moving speech, he gives her the strength she needs to keep fighting. "You stayed here in this world to save your child," he says. "And so have I." It seems we might be in for a Clementine/Maeve face-off.