Ava DuVernay Reminds Hollywood To Say “Yes” To Women

Here are the 25 women directors who helmed #QUEENSUGAR over our three seasons. For 21 of them, it was their first episode of television. They’ve since gone on to direct for many shows. They just needed a first YES. To my fellow EPs, as you staff up for fall, consider saying YES. pic.twitter.com/cQm0Gi00xV— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 7, 2018
Other series that #QUEENSUGAR directors have gone onto direct: American Crime. Underground. Scandal. Grey’s Anatomy. Power. Ozark. Transparent. 13 Reasons Why. Insecure. Luke Cage. Greenleaf. Dear White People. Black Lightening. Love Is. Agents of SHIELD. Survivors Remorse. Star.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 7, 2018
More series that #QUEENSUGAR directors have gone onto direct: Chicago Med. Shadowhunters. The Fosters. Claws. The Chi. Vida. The Good Fight. Halt and Catch Fire. Bosch. Blindspot. The list goes on. xo— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 7, 2018