Jill Soloway, speaking to THR, noted that Tambor was already controversial because he was a cisgender man in a transgender role. "While much of the trans community immediately embraced the show, some vocally opposed the casting of a cis man, Jeffrey, in the lead role. This sentiment has persisted in parts of the community — coming up again on social media in the wake of these allegations," she said. This explains why she sent Tambor the text about the community being "after" Maura. "It was a text I wrote in frustration after pouring my heart into this show for years," Soloway explained. Soloway does not pick sides in the piece, telling THR that Tambor was difficult and made enemies, even if he didn't know he did.