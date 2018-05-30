Stars Whose Offscreen Drama Completely Changed (Or Cancelled) Their TV Shows

On Tuesday, ABC officially said goodbye to its highly-rated Roseanne revival. The official reason? A racist tweet from the show's star and creator, Roseanne Barr, aimed at President Obama Valerie Jarrett, whom Barr compared to an ape. Was it the first troubling tweet Barr publicly shared? Not by a long shot. However, it was the final straw for the network. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey declared that Barr's tweet was "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with [ABC's] values," and that, due to it, Roseanne would not continue on the network.
Roseanne is hardly the first TV show to get cancelled, or at least fundamentally changed, due to its star's bad behaviour. Here are some other TV shows that had to make critical decisions following offscreen drama.