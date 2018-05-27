12 Shows To Watch Once You've Finished 13 Reasons Why

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead for 13 Reasons Why season 2.
The second season of 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix on Friday, so if you're anything like me, you've been done with the second season since *checks watch* also Friday. The addictive follow-up to the first season of Netflix's most dramatic show turned out to be just as binge-able, and after waiting a full year for its return, we're not ready to wait again.
While I can't wave a magic wand and make season 3 appear (we still technically don't even know if one is happening), I can provide you with some other TV to check out that will hopefully fill the polaroid-sized hole in your heart that this season has left. Luckily, some of our favorite things about 13 Reasons Why (high school, drama, mystery) can be found in a lot of other shows, and the internet is full of TV about teenage antics right at your fingertips.
Ahead are the perfect shows to start binging once you've barrelled your way through 13 Reasons Why season 2.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.