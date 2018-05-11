Introducing: Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin, Legit Couple

This might be another reason for Dakota Johnson to snap at her mum. Melanie Griffith spilled the beans on her daughter's relationship with Chris Martin. Yes, it's official, Johnson and Martin are a couple and Griffith couldn't be happier about it.
"I adore him," Griffith told People when asked about her daughter's relationship with the Coldplay singer, who consciously uncoupled from Gwyneth Paltrow. “But," Griffith then said, "she is very private about her life and I respect that.” Well, it seems Griffith respects Johnson's privacy enough to not give too much detail about her relationship — she also apparently doesn't give her any dating advice. But not enough respect to let her daughter be the one to confirm the celebrity coupling.
It's not all that surprising to hear these two are dating, though. Johnson and Martin were first seen together in October getting cutesy over sushi. Then they were spotted at a Nick Cave concert in Israel. It even had fans wishing the pairing would lead to a Fifty Shades tie-in, in which Martin could lend his voice to the movie's soundtrack. It unfortunately didn't happen, though, Corinne Bailey Rae did cover "The Scientist" for Fifty Shades Darker.
Most recently, Johnson and Martin attended Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party, which, as we already know, was quite the party. It was the place where Jennifer Lawrence, one of Martin's rumoured exes, ate cake pops next to Leonardo DiCaprio and where this new couple was caught holding hands by the paparazzi.
Neither has made their relationship official on the red carpet or on Instagram. Right now, they're just mom official, which counts for something, but we'd like to hear Johnson say it herself. Or, maybe, Martin can just put it in a Coldplay song. That would be acceptable, too.
