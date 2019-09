Yes, Bailey's (Chandra Wilson) speech to Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) when she gave her notice made me cry , but it's been a long day. I don't know what Arizona's excuse is, it looks like morning in Seattle to me. Her mentor, Nicole Herman (Geena Davis) shows up just in time to give her a pep talk about her career -- and because she's having a health issue. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) tells Herman about how she operated on her with a tumour (Betty's (Peyton Kennedy) skepticism about the whole Amelia having a brain tumour storyline mirrors my own). In return, Herman tells Amelia that she also slept with her mentor, Koracick (Greg Germann), who already gave her the scoop. I love her as a ballsy character, which is why I'm thrilled when Herman proposes they use a grant she was just awarded to open the Robbins-Herman Center for Fetal Health and make the country safe for mums and babies . It's way better than going to Italy to study motherhood mortality rates, although I guess the ship has sailed on her relationship with Lady Deluca (Stefania Spampinato). Geena Davis being a smart ass to everyone is a spin-off I would watch the hell out of if anyone funding streaming shows is reading this.