Sorry, Jane Fonda has retired from having sex. She literally said as much in an interview with Extra about her upcoming movie Book Club, which is all about a group of four older women who read 50 Shades Of Grey in their book club and are inspired to change their sex lives. However, Fonda herself says it's too late for any of that in her own life.
"I’m not dating anymore, but I did up until a couple of years ago," she told the outlet. "I’m 80. I’ve closed up shop down there!"
However, she doesn't want that to discourage other older women from expressing their sexuality. The whole point of the film is to get rid of the stigma that tells women that they have an expiration date when it comes to feeling sexy and desirable, and especially when it comes to acting on it.
"I think it’s very individual," she told People. "Some people have closed up shop down there, and for others the sex only gets better."
The message of the movie is simply that older women shouldn't feel restricted by their age.
"It’s about very important things, friendship and sex," Fonda told Extra. "And that it’s okay for older women to have both."
