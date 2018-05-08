The second half of Sten’s pitch to this legion of doom explains exactly why Apollon has brought about the end times by way of water falling from the sky. When one of the faceless rich villains asks Sten if the company has “found a way to weaponise” the virus, he replies, “I’ll say that we have found a way to control the world with the most dangerous disease it has ever known.” This means the disease, and all the millions of lives lost because of it, is actually a long-game play to wage biological warfare with the virus, all while keeping the world in check by standing as the only individuals with an all-important cure. A cure only Apollon can supply since they’re the sole company that knows how the disease works, since they created it and all. That’s why Sten’s last line of The Rain season 1 is, “We just need the boy.”