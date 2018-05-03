Rihanna's Makeup Tutorial Is The Only One You Need For Summer

We love a good "stars — they're just like us" moment, like Chrissy Teigen waking up to the ultimate spray-tan fail, Oprah confusing fennel for dill, and Beyoncé's Target errands. Now, Rihanna is the one delivering the relatability, with a beauty tutorial that'll work whether you're feeling hungover, lazy, or extremely extra.
As a companion to her recent Vogue June cover, the singer recorded a video of her 10-minute makeup routine. As expected, it's loaded with tweet-able moments and makeup tips for contouring her "double chin" (where?!), blending concealer to hide dark circles and "bad decisions," and winning summer with a "more is more" mentality. It's worth watching, but for the CliffsNotes summary of her best tips, keep on reading.
Don't get caught up in YouTube tutorials.
"Contour your face for your face, not the way you see on every YouTube tutorial, because everyone has a different shape," Rihanna explains. One thing you should always do, though? Go into the hairline with your contour. "I hate to see that line between your forehead and your hair; it should just blend in naturally," she says.
Choose your bag based on how often you'll need to blot.
"I can never leave home without this," she says of the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte. "If it doesn't fit in my purse, then I'm changing my purse."
Let your eyes steal the show.
Choose pink shadow because it says "summer, sunset, love, drama, bitches!"
Distract from your undereyes with dark eyeshadows.
Zero sleep means some serious baggage. Hide the evidence with a matte shadow smudged to perfection. Look tired, but make it chic.
Don't be afraid of the light.
"I layer highlighters all the time," she explains as she drapes a generous amount of a Fenty highlighter (her third in this routine) to her cheekbones. "This is giving me my life right now."
Make your own Barbados-inspired glow.
"The inspiration behind the Body Lava was the Caribbean," Rihanna explains as she sensually buffs the golden shimmer into her left shoulder. But before she created this "glorious" body glow, she used to DIY it with oil and crushed eye pigments.
