How will the cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians deal with the fallout from Kanye West's recent public drama? Apparently, we have to watch their reality show to find out.
According to People, Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted filming their long-running E! series earlier this week. Kourtney's Snapchat story, taken when the pair were out with their reality TV cameras, showed the pair watching brother-in-law West's interview with The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne tha God. This hints that it's likely KUWTK will include the rapper's self-described "breakthrough" in its storyline.
The "Famous" rapper is never one to shy away from controversy. Recently, however, the Life of Pablo mogul has come under fire for multiple comments, including one made to TMZ Live that described slavery as a "choice" and another in which he proclaimed a love for Donald Trump. He was also shown wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.
The fallout from West's recent comments is not the only recent drama the KUWTK cameras appear to be filming. Earlier this month, rumours (and videos) hit the internet that revealed Tristan Thompson was allegedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian. While the E! series did not film Khloé giving birth to her first child True Thompson, sources for Us Weekly state that Thompson's alleged cheating scandal will be dealt with on the reality show. How the show will address the drama, however, is up in the air.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians has a history of sharing its cast's personal moments with the world, even when those moments are painful. Kim Kardashian, for example, used the show as a platform to discuss publicly how she was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room. Recently, however, the series held back from discussing one of the biggest plot points in the lives of the Kardashian-Jenners: The pregnancy of youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, who chose to keep this aspect of her life private.
