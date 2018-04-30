Kim Kardashian is really trying her best to make you love the new Kanye West. Mrs. West appeared on Ellen on Monday to talk about her husband. Specifically, she let the world know that even she was surprised to see West was back on Twitter, but that his tweets were basically just things he says around the breakfast table. Hopefully, she's had her coffee by then. But, Kardashian also shared a story about how Kanye was playing "Connect 4" during Chicago West's birth.
Kardashian told DeGeneres about the birth of her daughter Chicago via surrogate, saying it was the "best experience." "The moment she was getting the epidural, I was like 'Thank god this is not me,'" Kardashian, who had complicated pregnancies with both North and Saint, said. "Like, it was so easy... it was such a breeze."
Advertisement
Another sign of how easy it was might be 'Ye's decision to play a board game while Chicago was being born. "Kanye was playing 'Connect 4' with his friends and not really paying attention," Kardashian said. As die-hard fans know, playing that tic-tac-toe board game is one of West's favorite pastimes. "He's the best at it," Kardashian said, admitting she's not so good.
In the interview, Kardashian also opened up about some of her fears about using a surrogate and how they were put to bed once she met Chicago. "The second she came out any fear that I had of 'Will I not have this connection? Will she not look like me?'" she said. "All of that goes out the door. And instantly, she's ours."
Her name on the other hand, wasn't so instant. Kardashian admitted she wanted a one-syllable name for her youngest, and still does. "It kind of messes with me," she says of the three-syllable moniker. "I'm not going to lie." She revealed that Chicago was almost Jo, in honour of her grandmother Mary Jo, or Grace.
Kardashian and West even debated naming her Donda, after Kanye's late mum, who passed away in 2007. "I just wasn't sure if it was so much to live up to," she said. Ultimately, they picked Chicago not only because it's where West is from, but because it's "cool and different." Who knows, it might even be "playing 'Connect 4' while your baby's being born in the next room" kind of cool.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement