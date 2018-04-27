There's a scene in Friends With Benefits where Mila Kunis' character Jamie tries to convince a magazine editor that she's a model. "I have the perfect body for Photoshop," she explains. Then, while puckering her lips and sucking in her cheeks, she motions toward her face and says, "This gets more angular."
Of course, that was just a movie, and off-screen people are embracing a no-Photoshop approach. But yesterday, Kunis demonstrated how to really accentuate your cheekbones and jawline sans FaceTune or a contour kit: with an angled bob.
Celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood showed off her new asymmetrical chop on Instagram late last night, which he gave to Kunis before she walked the red carpet for CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Unlike the rest of us with chronic hair fatigue, the actress is rarely one to change up her look, sticking to her long, jet-black style instead. But this most recent change-up is the perfect example of how even the subtlest spring hair refresh can make a big impact.
We've reached out to Wood for more information on the bob and will update this story when we hear back.
