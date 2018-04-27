Wait, Did 13 Reasons Why Just Confirm Season 3?

The second season of 13 Reasons Why has yet to premiere, but that, apparently, has not stopped the Netflix series from prepping for season 3. According to The Sonoma West Times, Analy High School, the real school in Sebastopol, California used to represent 13 Reasons Why's Liberty High, has already been secured for another round of filming.
While this doesn't guarantee that Netflix will renew the series — it still has no idea what the response will be to the not-yet-released season 2 — it suggests the streaming platform is confident with the material it has from the show's sophomore season. This isn't a total surprise, of course, as 13 Reasons Why was a pop culture phenomenon when it hit Netflix back in March 2017. However, given that over a year has gone by and we still have not received word of a release date, it's a little reassuring for fans who want to make sure that 13 Reasons Why is not going anywhere.
The series returning to Analy High for a third season also offers up some clues about what the third season might be about — though, obviously, we'll have to wait until the second one hits Netflix to really start theorising. The location does suggest that we could follow the same characters, yet again, as opposed to following a new set of characters, or even a new set of "13 reasons."
This wasn't how it was always going to be. In fact, there was a time when creator Brian Yorkey, who based the show off of Jay Asher's novel of the same name, wanted to make 13 Reasons Why an anthology series. The showrunner told Entertainment Weekly in an interview:
"[When] we originally pitched [13 Reasons Why, the TV series], there was another version, which was an anthology version where, in sort of True Detective mode, every year you start with a new 13 reasons."
While it's very possible that 13 Reasons Why, season 3, could establish new "reasons" without characters like Clay (Dylan Minnette) or Jessica (Alisha Boe), it seems more likely that they will stick around — after all, the characters aren't even close to graduating from Liberty High yet.
Now that season 3 seems on the horizon, will 13 Reasons Why do fans a favour and drop a release date for the second season — or, maybe, just finally release the sophomore run? I'll be here, refreshing Netflix, until they do...
