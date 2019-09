Like All Of Us, Emma González Is Over Kanye West

Last night, the rapper tweeted a photo of the Parkland school shooting survivor, captioning it: “my hero Emma Gonzalez.” And for one brief moment, we are back to agreeing with Kanye West! The way González advocates for herself and others is nothing short of inspiring. West’s clear support of Trump stands in direct contradiction of his claims to be inspired by González. Given the short succession, it begs the question as to whether it is genuine. No sooner had he tweeted about González before some of his followers vehemently expressed their disapproval in the comments. His support confused his followers even more as they asked him in the comments how he could find both Trump and González inspiring. They represent very opposite ends of the debate on gun control . You’d be hard pressed to find a subject they agreed on