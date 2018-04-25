June’s mourning is interrupted by the sound of the warehouse door opening. Don't worry, June — it's only Nick (Max Minghella). Seriously, how can this guy travel so freely? June announces she's breaking free. No way can she stay in the slaughterhouse, and wait on Mayday – whoever they might be — to transport her. June tries to talk Nick into running on their own, and rescuing Hannah, too, while they’re at it. Nick assumes the role of Mr. “Let’s Get Back To Reality,” and tells June her plan is impossible. But when June snatches the keys to his car, Nick gives her his gun as if he’s giving her a blessing. Ultimately, once she gets in the car, June’s unable to actually leave. Even in a car, that persistent American symbol of mobility and freedom, June knows she’s trapped and reliant on Mayday’s help. So, she returns to the warehouse, and takes out her emotions — the thrill of being alive, of being almost free — by having loads of sex all over the warehouse with Nick.