When the episode flashes back to June and Luke (OT Fanbagle): Domestic Bliss Edition, it’s all the more shocking given the previous scene. In this flashback, we see society surreptitiously become more conservative without anyone noticing. June offhandedly mentions she needs Luke to sign off on her birth control prescription, because that’s a thing that is happening now (the future trickles in slowly. Keep your eyes open, people). Or, June suggests, she doesn’t have to be on birth control. After thinking for a second, Luke says, “Don’t pick it up.” They make out in the doorway before June has to leave to take Hannah to school. Hannah’s (Jordana Blake) making that exaggerated gross-out noise kids do when they see their parents kissing, but really, it’s sweet that her parents love each other so much. They love each other so much, you guys.