So much was just revealed in the longer trailer for season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale that was released on Wednesday. For instance, we now know the fate of Offred (Elisabeth Moss) after we last saw her stepping into a van, and now another major character's storyline has been majorly upended: Janine (Madeline Brewer).
The last time we saw the disgraced Handmaid, she was being taken away after the women refused to kill her during the Salvaging. Many viewers probably thought it was safe to assume she was killed a different way, but suddenly, here she is on our screens in the latest trailer.
However, don't get too excited. Where she is now is arguably worse. Janine joins Emily (Alexis Bledel) at the colonies, where disobedient Handmaid's are sent to work until they die from the horrible conditions.
"We come here, we work, we die," Janine says in the trailer. The two women are amongst a whole crew of rule-breakers who, it seem, mostly dig holes and slowly lose the will to live.
But is that the fate in store for Janine and Emily? Since we've gone totally off-book at this point, it's hard to predict if these two major characters will really live out the rest of their days in the colonies, or if this season is about them finding a way to escape. I'm obviously rooting for the former, since I'm excited to see what more Alexis Bledel can do in this role that blows Rory Gilmore out of the water (no offense to Stars Hollow, but Gilead is a little more intense).
Janine has always proved herself to be a fighter, and despite her setbacks, she was never truly broken. I doubt she'll give up now.
The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu on April 25.
