Game Of Thrones could take a cue from The Handmaid's Tale, because we already know when the Hulu hit is coming back — and unlike GOT, it's before 2019. Hulu has just announced that the series, based on the book by Margaret Atwood, will be returning to our computer screens in April of 2018. Another bonus? This season will have thirteen episodes, as opposed to the previous ten.
What they'll be about, however, is anyone's guess. After all, the first season ended the same way as the book, and now the rest of the story is up to the whim of the creators. Luckily, star Elisabeth Moss, who plays Offred, has given a small clue.
"I have been saying, about the opening [scene] of season 2, that whatever you think it's going to be — just throw it out," she told a caller on Watch What Happens Now Live with Andy Cohen. "It's gone in a completely different way that I never would have expected."
No matter what, it's gonna be good. After all, the show took home the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series back in September, and Alexis Bledel nabbed Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Ofglen.
"I'm surprised, and really excited, and, yeah, a little emotional," Bledel told Entertainment Tonight of her win. "It's all the feelings. I'm so fortunate to be a part of such an incredible company of actors and to get to tell this story now is just such an honour. People have had such strong reactions to it, and it's been so interesting to talk about everything it brings up for people. To continue doing the work, to get to go back and keep doing the work is just so exciting."
Let the official countdown to season 2 begin!
