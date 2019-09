Costume designer Ane Crabtree spoke to Jezebel about her work on the show, starring Elisabeth Moss. And one of the pieces of symbolism that we learned about is kind of amazing: an subtle ode to the female reproductive system on the sadistic Aunt Lydia's (Ann Dowd) outfit. "So there’s this element of a vagina, inverted on the Aunts’ outfits," Crabtree said, before explaining how a piece of feminist art became the inspiration behind the design. "When I was young, I’d heard about Judy Chicago who did these installations in the ’70s. It was my first exposure to feminism in artwork and it really had a giant effect on me. I remember [in 'The Dinner Party'] that she had painted female body parts [on plates] and I thought, Wow, that’s amazing because you’re eating it, like, your food’s on top of it, it’s in your face. There’s no way you cannot see that and react to it. I loved that."